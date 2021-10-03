A charity ball is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

Lichfield Ladies Circle are hosting the event at The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th November.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Headway charity.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Laides Circle said:

“Our members are incredibly excited to be hosting the event – we’ll have drinks, street food, live music and a silent disco at our charity ball. “Tickets are £30 and the dress code is formal, so it’s a great occasion to get dressed up for what’s likely the first time in a very long time.” Lichfield Ladies Circle spokesperson

To book tickets, email ladiescirclelichfield@gmail.com.