A Lichfield primary school has been chosen to take part in a nationwide project to mark The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Queen. Picture: Sergeant Adrian Harlen/Crown Copyright

The Queen’s Green Canopy will see trees planted across the country to mark the occasion next year – and Charnwood Primary Academy is among the locations to have been chosen.

The Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, said:

“I am delighted that Charnwood Primary Academy will be one of 70 schools in the UK to receive a celebration tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.” Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire

A tree-planting ceremony will take place at the school on 12th October.