A Lichfield primary school has been chosen to take part in a nationwide project to mark The Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The Queen’s Green Canopy will see trees planted across the country to mark the occasion next year – and Charnwood Primary Academy is among the locations to have been chosen.
The Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, said:
“I am delighted that Charnwood Primary Academy will be one of 70 schools in the UK to receive a celebration tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme.”Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire
A tree-planting ceremony will take place at the school on 12th October.