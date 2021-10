Thousands of motorcyclists braved the elements to take part in the annual Ride to the Wall event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Riders from across the country descended on the Alrewas centre of Remembrance.

A spokesperson for the National Memorial Arboretum said:

“A huge, heartfelt thanks to the thousands of motorcyclists who joined us at the arboretum for the Ride to the Wall.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson