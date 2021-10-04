Robert Degville

People are being invited to support a Burntwood man as he aims to raise money for a cancer charity.

Robert Degville will take on a fitness challenge in Burntwood on 10th October.

He had been due to run the Birmingham Half Marathon, but after it was cancelled Robert decided to continue with his training and find a new way of raising money.

So he will be running 14 miles, doing 300 press ups, 100 frog jumps and 100 stance jacks instead.

His fundraising efforts in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK will start at Grangemoor WMC at 9.30am and he hopes to have completed the challenge by midday.

“My father-in-law and two friends all died with months of being told they had pancreatic cancer, so I’m keen to raise whatever I can to help find a cure. “I’m going to do two seven mile laps around Burntwood with stops for all of the exercises on the way.” Robert Degville

People can donate via Robert’s online fundraising page.