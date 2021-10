Halloween pumpkins

A Halloween family disco is being held in Burntwood later this month.

Burntwood Rugby Club will host the event at 6pm on 31st October.

As well as a disco, there will also be Halloween-themed games and a fancy dress competition.

Tickets are £5 adults and £3 children, with a free hotdog included in the price.

To book tickets, visit the Burntwood Rugby Club website.