Food delivery business Deliveroo says it has begun offering services in Lichfield this week.

The company, which allows people to order from takeaways and other food and drink retailers via an app or website, is offering £10 off first orders to mark the launch in the city.

Companies available to order from include ASK Italian, Subway, Morrisons, Eastern Eye, Maali, FishFace, Karib Kitchen, Lichfield Deserts and Qmin.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo, said:

“At last, we’ve arrived in Lichfield. We can’t wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.” Berenice Cowan, Deliveroo

To mark the launch, new customers who use GETFOOD10 at the checkout will get £10 off their first order of £15 or more.