Ed Ireland with apprentices Samantha Hodson, Maria Milloshas, Hannah Dawson and Laura Turner alongside Vicky Morris, director of clinical services

Bosses at a hospital near Lichfield have welcomed new nursing apprentices.

The nurse degree apprenticeship is run by the University of Sunderland and has seen some of the participants join the Spire Little Aston Hospital.

Edward Ireland, hospital director, said the programme offered practical experience for the apprentices.

“Here at Spire, we’re determined to play our part in training the clinicians of the future and we don’t know of any other healthcare provider that is investing so heavily in apprentices. “We’re really excited that Samantha Hodson, Maria Milloshas, Hannah Dawson, Heidi Neill and Laura Turner have chosen to join us here at Spire Little Aston Hospital and I’m sure that they all have a bright future ahead of them.” Edward Ireland

The scheme lasts between two and five years and sees participants gain a BSc degree on completion.

Hannah Dawson, one of the new apprentices, said: