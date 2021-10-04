Councillors are asking residents, business and community groups to help identify what the priorities for spending should be across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council House

An online survey has been launched by Lichfield district Council to help it decide on a budget for the next final year.

The local authority spends around £11million a year on local services such as rubbish collection and recycling, street cleaning, sports and leisure, the local economy and events.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, procurement, customer services and revenues and benefits, said:

Cllr Rob Strachan

“Our priorities and budget consultation is an important element of our planning process because it helps us betterunderstand the issues that our residents, businesses, and voluntary sector groups want us to focus on. “We would like to gather views from as many local people as possible about the issues that are important to them to help shape our spending priorities for the next financial year. “The past two years have been extremely challenging in many ways for many different parts of the local community so now, more than ever, it is vitally important that we focus our energies and resources where they can have the most impact.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

The survey is open until 30th November at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/prioritiesandbudget.

The council is also looking to organise a series of question and answer sessions with a variety of groups across to discuss local priorities as part of the consultation.

The final budget decision for the 2022 to 2023 financial year will be made at a meeting of the full council in February.