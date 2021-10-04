The spooky side of the city will be explored as a tour returns to Lichfield in time for Halloween.

Aileen Beesley from Visit Lichfield

Visit Lichfield will host its Gruesome and Ghostly walks on dates throughout October.

The tours take in locations such as the site of burnings at the stake in Market Square, as well as sites on Dam Street and Cathedral Close where people have reported seeing ghosts.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for tourism, said:

“It’s great to see the return of our Gruesome and Ghostly tours – they are a fun way to learn more about the history of the city and will give you a whole host of stories to entertain your friends and family with when you pass by one of our local ghost haunts.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The 90-minute tours cost £6 each. They are running at 7pm on 8th, 23th, 29th, 30th October and at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm on 31st October.

Trick or Treat tours are also on offer for families this October half term. They feature ghost stories and knocking on a small number of prearranged doors. The tours are aimed at children aged 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult.

“These tours offer a really fun way to get into the spirt of Halloween with your children. “They bring together the perfect mix of treats, tricks and ghost stories, and dressing up is definitely encouraged.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The one-hour Trick or Treat tours cost £7 each or £14 for one adult and two children. They are running at 3pm on 29th and 30th October.

For details on tours and how to book call 01543 308924 or visit www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours.