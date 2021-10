Porridge

Classic TV sitcoms will be up for discussion at a talk in Burntwood.

Steve Geale will speak about comedies over the past half-a-century when he gives a talk to the Burntwood Chase Heritage Group this evening (5th October).

The event takes place at 7pm at St John’s Church in Chase Terrace. Admission is £2.50.

For more details visit the Burntwood Chase Heritage Group Facebook page.