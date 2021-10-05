Businesspeople are being invited to attend a networking lunch at the Lichfield Garrick.

Organised by the local division of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, the event takes place from 12pm to 2pm on 13th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Join fellow members and non-members for a relaxed and informal networking opportunity. “For those who like to network within working hours, this is the perfect event for you.” Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce spokesperson

Admission is free for members and £15 for non-members. For more details visit the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce website.