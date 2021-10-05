Businesses are being urged to back a celebration of Lichfield and Burntwood’s local heroes.

Lichfield Live Community Awards trophies

The Lichfield Live Community Awards is looking for sponsors ahead of a ceremony later this month.

The event previously took place last year with hundreds of nominations received.

This year’s awards will recognise those who have made a significant contribution to our community in six categories:

Community Champion

Community Group

Young Person

Community Leader

Local Business

Partnership

The deadline for nominations is 15th October.

Sponsorship packages are available for the awards as a whole as well as individual categories and other aspects of the event.

“Last year’s event was an incredible success and we saw hundreds of nominations highlighting everything that was fantastic about our area. “We’re really pleased to say the response to the Lichfield Live Community Awards has been fantastic already this year and our panel of judges can’t wait to read about those who are making a real difference to the lives of others. “It’s a huge undertaking for us as volunteers to run this event, but we really feel it is important to celebrate the efforts of our community heroes – and that’s why we’re hoping businesses and organisations will be able to help support the event and give something back to the communities they operate in.” Lichfield Live Community Awards spokesperson

For more details on sponsorship opportunities, email phil@lichfieldlive.co.uk.