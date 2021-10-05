Businesses are being urged to back a scheme giving families the chance to enjoy a night out at the pantomime.

Marcus Billany, David McKechnie and Sam Rabone who will star in the 2021 Lichfield Garrick pantomime

The Lichfield Garrick’s sponsored tickets scheme has benefited more than 100 families since it began in 2017.

It sees companies donate the cost of tickets to be distributed by local charities and good causes.

The theatre has said the scheme will now run throughout the year to offer not only the chance to enjoy a trip to the pantomime as it has previously, but also to allow young people to participate in workshops and other activities.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton, whose business is sponsoring the initiative for the third time, said:

“The Garrick’s panto is a wonderful way for all the family to celebrate the magic of Christmas. “We’re delighted to be able to help spread that magic by sponsoring three family tickets and supporting this important scheme.” Richard Winterton

A spokesperson for Lichfield Foodbank, one of the charities who received tickets in previous years and will do again this Christmas, said:

“Thank you so much to everyone at Lichfield Garrick Theatre for providing pantomime tickets for service users of Lichfield Foodbank. “These tickets give our families a much-needed, fun night out at a time of year that many can find financially and emotionally challenging. “It really is a wonderful Christmas gift.” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

Joining Richard Winterton Auctioneers in sponsoring a family so far are:

Birch Hosting

Booking Protect

Bowbrook Financial Planners

Brand Jam

The Dancer’s Room

Hamdon Education

Hardy Signs

Hunnypot Cottage

Mercia Food Hub

Mama Life Magazine

Palletways UK

Pure Protect

Raphael Design

SLC Rail

The Bureau Lichfield

The Best of Lichfield

Visit Lichfield

Businesses are invited to get involved in this scheme by contacting Matt Clay on matthew.clay@lichfieldgarrick.com or calling 01543 412123 for more details.