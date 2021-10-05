Shenstone Community Library

Work by two local artists is going on display in Shenstone.

Pieces by Mary Griffin and Petra Röhr-Rouendaal will be on display from today (5th October) until the end of the month at Shenstone Community Library.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a chance to view their excellent work while relaxing in our cafe.” Shenstone Community Library spokesperson

Mary, who studied at Birmingham School of Art, has enjoyed a career in teaching and works in a rang of media, including pastels.

Petra studied fine art in Germany and works on sculptures and paintings influenced by her life and experiences in Africa.

For more details, visit the Shenstone Community Library website.