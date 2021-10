Families in Lichfield and being invited to decorate their homes and gardens as part of a Halloween trail.

Chadsmead Primary Academy’s PTFA are hoping to organise the event for the local community.

A spokesperson said:

“Due to the enormous success of our previous trails, we are looking for people who are willing to decorate their front garden.” Chadsmead Primary Academy PTFA spokesperson

Anyone interested in being added to the Halloween trail can email ptfa@chadsmead.staffs.sch.uk by 8th October.