Greenwood Health Centre

A Burntwood GP practice will move to its new home next week.

Darwin Medical Practice will switch services from the current Burntwood Health Centre to the Greenwood Health Centre at the end of this week.

Construction work on the new facility began last year, with the first patients able to use the site on Monday (11th October).

A spokesperson for Darwin Medical Practice said:

“On Friday 8th October our Burntwood Health Centre branch will be closed as we will be moving to our new premises at Greenwood Health Centre which will open at 8am on Monday. “While we are making every effort to maintain the same level of service via our Chasetown Medical Centre and St Chads Health Centre branches, the move is likely to cause some disruption and we would be very grateful if people could avoid contacting us for non-urgent issues on this day.” Darwin Medical Practice spokesperson

The new GP surgery has been built on the site of the former Greenwood House care home and includes consulting rooms, treatment rooms, a healthcare and phlebotomy room, and a health education space.