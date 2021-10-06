Chasetown FC missed the chance to go top of the table after drawing with Soham Town Rangers.

Action from Chasetown v Soham. Picture: Louise Yates

The Scholars needed to win by two goals to hit the summit, but had to rely on a 90th minute equaliser from Joey Butlin to rescue a point.

In driving wind and rain in the first half, Chasetown struggled to get anything decent on target and then fell behind in the 27th minute to a scrappy effort from Jonathan Kaye.

The Scholars had half chances though – nearly all of which fell to Butlin. One went wide, another was blocked by the keeper Finley Iron and two more were blocked by valiant defending by the Cambridgeshire side to preserve their narrow lead.

The majority of the 514 crowd must have begun to wonder if it was to be Chasetown’s night. But, in the 90th minute, Butlin was in the box and steered his effort – his 20th of the season – beyond the Soham keeper.

The result means The Scholars occupy second spot in the league table, two points behind Halesowen Town, who they meet this weekend in the FA Trophy.