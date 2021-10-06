Folk dancers have returned to the floor in Lichfield for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Dancers at the Lichfield Folk Festival. Picture: Peter Norbury

The Lichfield Folk Festival took place over the weekend at King Edward VI School.

More than 200 dancers and artists attended for a packed programme of activities.

A spokesperson said:

“There were dances and workshops led by callers of international reputation, accompanied by lively folk dance bands. “Planning is already underway for the next festival in June 2022, but if you would like to dance you don’t have to wait until then as the Lichfield Folk Dance Club has also restarted.” Lichfield Folk Festival spokesperson

The club meets at 7.45pm on Monday evenings in term time at King Edward VI School. Beginners are welcome and don’t require a partner.

For more information visit lichfieldfolkdanceclub.co.uk.