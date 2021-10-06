A Tesco Food Collection volunteer

People in Lichfield are being asked to help collect food for charities helping those in need over Christmas.

The Trussell Trust and FareShare are seeking volunteers to take part in the Tesco Food Collection initiative.

Taking place from 18th to 20th November, the scheme sees shoppers hand over food with the supermarket topping up the donations with a 20% cash boost to help the charities support those in need.

Simone Connolly, director at FareShare Midlands, said it expected demand for help to be high this winter.

“With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and, with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs coming in the lead up to the cold winter months, we know that there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support with food this Christmas. “We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.” Simone Connolly, FareShare Midlands

People can register to volunteer via the FareShare or Trussell Trust websites.