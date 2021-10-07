Cricketing all-time great Sir Geoffrey Boycott is bringing his inimitable one-man show to the Lichfield Garrick – and fans-are promised “forthright views and hilarious anecdotes”.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott

The cricket knight, now 80, carved out two immensely successful careers over nearly 60 years as a world-class batsman with Yorkshire and England and later as a hugely knowledgeable broadcaster and pundit with BBC’s Test Match Special team.

One of the greatest opening batsmen in cricket history, Sir Geoffrey followed Herbert Sutcliffe and Len Hutton as the third Yorkshire opener to score 100 first-class centuries, achieving the rare feat on his home ground at Headingley in a Test Match against Australia.

Never a stranger to controversy, he was dropped by England after scoring 246 not out against India in 1967 because the selectors felt that the innings was compiled too slowly for the good of the side. He later went into self-imposed exile from Test cricket in 1974 before returning three years later in 1977 against Australia.

He finally retired in 1986 after scoring 48,426 first-class runs, including 8,114 in 108 Test Match appearances. After his playing career ended he became an outspoken and often controversial cricket commentator on radio and television, best known for his candid views on BBC’s Test Match Special, finally retiring in 2020.

In recent years Sir Geoffrey has undergone major heart surgery, become a grandfather for the first time and finally honoured with a knighthood.

The Garrick event on 29th October, which includes personal film footage from his playing days and a chance for the audience to ask their own questions, is being held in aid of the Professional Cricketers Association with money from the evening going to the Professional Cricketers Trust.

For tickets, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.