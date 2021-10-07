Drivers are being warned of “inevitable delays” when work to create two new junctions begins in Lichfield.

The Deanslade Park development off the Birmingham Road. Picture: Google Streetview

The roadworks will allow the creation of access points for the Deanslade Park housing development on the Birmingham Road.

The junctions will be built on the approach to the Falkland Road roundabout.

The work is expected to take 49 weeks to complete and will include road widening, a new bus lay-by and realigned walkways.

Temporary signals and other traffic management will be in place, before a road closure is put in place towards the end of the works.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said:

“This scheme is supporting the development of new homes to the south west of Lichfield and being funded by the developer. “It is close to the final section of the southern bypass which we look forward to opening imminently – making a huge difference to the city and its future growth. “It is a lengthy works period so we would ask people to allow additional travel time if they need to use this route. “Temporary traffic signals will be in place causing some inevitable delays so we would like to thank people for their patience while the scheme is being carried out.”

The county council has also set up the S278DeansladeFarm@staffordshire.gov.uk email address for anyone wanting further information about the scheme.