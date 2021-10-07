Proposals for housebuilding over the next two decades will continue to have a detrimental effect on the character of Lichfield, a local group has warned.

Lichfield Civic Society’s president Roger Hockney made his comments in a newsletter to members.

Mr Hockney said the local authority needed to think again about the strategy for managing housing need over the next 20 years.

“The fruits of the existing Local Plan policies are now in evidence around the periphery of the city as extensive new housing schemes get underway. “Many will have experienced traffic delays as infrastructure for these schemes is being installed or upgraded. “The review of the Local Plan promises to offer more of the same in terms of peripheral housing schemes, which – as the society has pointed out in its submissions – are likely to have a further detrimental impact on the character of the city. “A properly planned new freestanding settlement would offer a much more practical solution.” Roger Hockney, Lichfield Civic Society

The issue of future housebuilding came to the fore once more last week when Cllr Liz Little cited concerns about the Local Plan as one of the reasons she decided to resign from the cabinet at Lichfield District Council.

The local authority has previously outlined proposals for 9,700 new homes to be built over the next 20 years, but more than 2,600 of that number are to help meet the Greater Birmingham housing need.

Cllr Little said the council should not just roll over and allow housing to be pushed onto land across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Liz Little