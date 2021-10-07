A report says there are “clear benefits” to reducing the number of agency staff used to deliver some Lichfield District Council services.

The local authority currently uses workers in operational service areas such as waste and grounds maintenance.

But a report outlining plans for future procurement of agency services to a meeting of the council’s cabinet this week said that while such staff would always be needed, the numbers should be reduced to “more appropriate levels” in areas such as waste collection.

“Operational services require a regular supply of agency staff to cover vacancies, holidays, sick leave and seasonal variations in workload and ensure business continuity. A comprehensive agency solution is therefore essential. “Operational services delivers front-line services vital to residents, requiring large numbers of trained staff. For example, completing waste collections is reliant on around 70 staff starting work promptly at 6am, five days a week. Having an established agency pathway provided important workforce resilience during the Covid pandemic, allowing joint waste to maintain full service throughout, where more than 90% of authorities could not. “While there will always be a need for agency staffing to provide front-line cover for absence and vacancies, the unusually high levels of agency staffing within the joint waste service were identified in a 2019 review. “Covid-related absence and the ongoing national HGV driver shortage has meant agency staffing has remained high. “There are, however, clear business and operational benefits to reducing agency usage to more appropriate levels. “An officer task and finish group has been established to review recruitment, retention and attendance within the joint waste service.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet

The report said an agreement would be introduced going forward to use two suppliers of agency staff over a three year period.

Cabinet members were told such a structure would ensure demand could be met when agency staff were required.