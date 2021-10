Scarecrows will be going on show at a trail in Whittington later this month.

The event – which runs from 23rd to 31st October – is being organised by Whittington Primary School’s PTA.

Residents can enter a scarecrow for £3, with visitors able to follow a trail map for £5.

Entry can be made via the online purchasing page. For more details email whittingtonpta@gmail.com.