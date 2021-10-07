Lichfield Camera Club has hosted its first in-person competition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pheasant by Sue Freeman

During lockdown, members submitted digital images, but the club has now resumed printed contests.

A number of wildlife shots starred, including Ivan Shaw’s winning image Bee Nectaring on Lavender, Liz Thomas’ shot of a Long Tailed Tit and Sue Freeman’s Pheasant photograph.

To see more of the images from the competition click below:

Skeleton Leaves by Anne Anderson
Black, One Sugar by Joe Anderson
Mill at Borrowdale by Joe Anderson
Ghost of Westminster by Dean Borgazzi
Zebra by Sue Freeman
Moonrise by Graham Slight
Rose with Texture by Sandra Morgan
Bee Nectaring on Lavender by Ivan Shaw
I See You by Liz Thomas
Trentham Garden Fairy by Liz Thomas
Monkey Business by Ann Wright
The Mating Game by Ann Wright

