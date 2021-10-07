Lichfield Camera Club has hosted its first in-person competition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pheasant by Sue Freeman

During lockdown, members submitted digital images, but the club has now resumed printed contests.

A number of wildlife shots starred, including Ivan Shaw’s winning image Bee Nectaring on Lavender, Liz Thomas’ shot of a Long Tailed Tit and Sue Freeman’s Pheasant photograph.

