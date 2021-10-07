Wreaths have been laid at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of UK operations in Afghanistan.

Wreaths being laid at the Bastion Memorial. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum

A service was held at the Bastion Memorial, originally created by soldiers at Camp Bastion to remember those who died during their deployment in Helmand Province.

The original structure was followed by a memorial wall, with both elements being moved to the Alrewas centre for remembrance in 2014.

