Anti-vaccine protesters have taken their campaign to the gates of a Lichfield secondary school.

Vehicles driving past protesters outside The Friary School

The small group held placards up outside The Friary School on Eastern Avenue during the school run this morning (8th October).

Pupils heading into classes said they had been approached by the group with claims about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he was unhappy with the decision by the protesters to target students.

“I am angered and disappointed to hear that a rag-tag group of misguided anti-vaxxers are spreading their malign and inaccurate message outside a Lichfield school. “Their message is not based on science, but on bitter prejudice. More importantly, it endangers innocent lives. “Until the majority of the population is fully vaccinated, we cannot hope to stem the daily toll of lives caused by youngsters spreading the disease. “Yesterday I visited a vaccination centre and saw young people coming forward for their jab. It was heart-warming and I am angered to think that they might have been put off had they met any of these malign people at the school gates. Their opposition to vaccination based on their superstition and ignorance. “If they are causing a problem outside the school gates, the school should consider contacting the police as the presence of anti-vaxxers could be regarded as intimidatory and likely to cause a breach of the peace.” Michael Fabricant MP

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: