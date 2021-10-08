Anti-vaccine protesters have taken their campaign to the gates of a Lichfield secondary school.
The small group held placards up outside The Friary School on Eastern Avenue during the school run this morning (8th October).
Pupils heading into classes said they had been approached by the group with claims about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he was unhappy with the decision by the protesters to target students.
“I am angered and disappointed to hear that a rag-tag group of misguided anti-vaxxers are spreading their malign and inaccurate message outside a Lichfield school.
“Their message is not based on science, but on bitter prejudice. More importantly, it endangers innocent lives.
“Until the majority of the population is fully vaccinated, we cannot hope to stem the daily toll of lives caused by youngsters spreading the disease.
“Yesterday I visited a vaccination centre and saw young people coming forward for their jab. It was heart-warming and I am angered to think that they might have been put off had they met any of these malign people at the school gates. Their opposition to vaccination based on their superstition and ignorance.
“If they are causing a problem outside the school gates, the school should consider contacting the police as the presence of anti-vaxxers could be regarded as intimidatory and likely to cause a breach of the peace.”Michael Fabricant MP
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“The latest Ofsted report tells me the quality of science taught is ‘above average’ at The Friary – so I do hope that this anti-science nonsense being peddled outside of our schools will be ignored by those educated inside.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
I think this group, or whatever group has been behind this and recent events in burntwood need to be investigated more, seems to have been on the rise in the area
I respect everyone’s right to protest, but not a right to push individual views onto children.
Schools are a place of education and should be a safe haven for the young people entering its walls.
Whether or not any individual believes in the Covid vaccine is a matter for them and them alone. Not for them to push those views onto school children.
Children having a vaccine is a matter for those children and their families to agree. Not protesters.
They should get themselves an education instead of spending time on Facebook and then get a job instead of upsetting kids. What a bunch of unsavoury weirdos.
WE ARE NOT ANTI VACCINE, WE ARE CONCERNED PARENTS. OUR CHILDREN ARE BEING COERCED INTO HAVING A EXPERIMENTAL MRNA GENE THERAPY INJECTION FOR A VIRUS THAT NO COUNTRY IN THE WORLD HAS EVEN ISOLATED, CONTAINED NOR PURIFIED!
WHERE IS THE INFORMED CONSENT FOR THE CHILDREN? ITS NONE EXISTANT, THE SCHOOL’S ARE JABBING THE CHILDREN EVEN WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT.
THE GOVERNMENTS OWN DATA AND THE OFFICE OF NATIONAL STATISTICS STATES THAT THERE HAD BEEN A 42% INCREASE IN CHILDREN’S DEATHS SINCE TAKING THE JAB! 62% OF THIS FIGURE IS YOUNG BOYS.
THE OWN GOVERNMENT FIGURES DO NOT LIE. PERHAPS PEOPLE SHOULD TAKE A LOOK AT THEM INSTEAD OF MAKING OPINIONS BASED ON HEAR SAY, GOVERNMENT AND MSM PROPAGANDA!!!
I WOULD BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO MEET BOTH COUNCILLORS WHO HAVE APPEARED TO ATTACK US THIS MORNING, ANY DAY, ANY TIME!
Moderators note: COVID-19 vaccinations have been through thorough clinical trials and do not alter genes. 16 and 17 year olds who are able to can consent to receive the vaccine, much as they can with other treatment, otherwise parental consent is required. Office for National Statistics data shows only 3 deaths amongst children related to the vaccine.
OMG I am agreeing with Fabricant!! The last thing our kids need at this time is this bunch of idiots protesting outside a school peddling lies and conspiracy theories and putting more pressure and uncertainty on them. The vaccines for 12-15 year olds cannot come soon enough. These idiots need to be challenged and told to stay away from schools.
Well this pandemic has brought all sorts of nutters on to the streets. I’m surprised Piers Corbyn hasn’t joined in, or is he in prison at the moment for his lunatic views? Shameful that they are targeting pupils.
Mr D Mills: Your suggestion that you aren’t just a nutter who gets his information from Youtube and spends his time trying to scare kids at the school gate might have carried more weight if you knew where the Caps Lock button was on your computer.
The kids will think this is hilarious nonsense peddled by ‘boomers’ and they’re right – these dangerous buffoons should be laughed out of the city.
Mr D Mills – Mr Shouty Caps Lock more like. Fool.
I always find that responding in block caps greatly enhances an argument…
I’m more than happy to add my name to the list of councillors condemning this action. Engage in debate, protest, make your point, raise your concerns, but outside a school is a wholly inappropriate place to do it.
Perhaps Mr D Mills could read these articles which explain why, biochemically, mRNA isn’t gene therapy to improve his understanding and perhaps allow a better quality of debate:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-03068-4
https://www.genomicseducation.hee.nhs.uk/blog/why-mrna-vaccines-arent-gene-therapies/
Mr Mills, you are spreading stand up lies. You are a liar. It is simply not true that there has been a 42% rise is deaths since taking the jab. That is a lie. I’m all for everyone having their own beliefs and they have that right. But when you are scaring children at the SCHOOL GATE (caps lock intended – I am shouting at you MILLS), then you are dangerous, and you need to be closed down.
@Mr D Mills. If you aren’t an antivaxxer, and bizarre use of capital letters aside, why do you use typical antivaxxer nonsense to back up your argument? It’s only an experimental vaccine in the minds of antivaxxers. Where in the following response from the ONS to antivaxxer freedom of information requests does it back up your claim of massive casualties. https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/vaccineanddeathdataforchildren.
In fact would you care to share the source of your claim so we can point out why you’re so wrong?
Mr D Mills you are an anti-vaxxer. Your argument contains all the lies and falsehoods that we have come to expect . I equate all anti-vaxxers with Andrew Wakefield and his lies about autism and the MMR vaccine. Some of his supporters advocate pouring bleach down the throats of autistic children to “cure” them. This practice damages these children more than any vaccine will. The kids being offered the jab here have the facts and thankfully don’t have to rely on the pseudo science and prejudices of their parents unlike some autistic children who are being poisoned by their anti-vaxxer parents.
Mr D Mills you are an anti-vaxxer using the same falsehoods and pseudo science and hiding behind the facade of a concerned parent. Leave our kids alone and let them make an informed choice rather than relying on the prejudices and lies being peddled by you and your anti-vaxxer friends. (Also please learn to use the caps lock key).
Scaring children with lies is despicable. Please stop
The responses I was totally expecting and guaranteed to get
Thank you everyone.
I look forward to all your comments when the children start getting severely poorly and dying!
Perhaps everyone should stop listening to everything the Tel-Lie-Vision says and do their own independent research.
FYI caps was on purpose…. Ha Ha Ha Lichfield people hey
Unfortunately, engaging with these dubious characters in debate is unlikely to yield results since they are stupid enough to have arrived at their position without the use of reason. Therefore reason will not help them out of the cesspit of idiocy they mentally live in.
It’s more than a bit worrying that they are taking pictures of children and accosting them at school gates.
Who is Mr D Mills.
Oh Yes.. Part of a small group of anti-vaxxers Protesting outside a School with over a thousand pupils.
Now go home and have a nice cup of tea. Your protest is not needed or wanted.
My daughter goes to this school.Two of the campaign protesters approached her, then started shouting vaccination “facts” in her face. As she is from an educated family so she knew the real facts for herself , but at 13, this was a terrifying experience. She felt bullied by the adults, and was very upset. I think they have been through enough this last 18 months. Can they not be allowed to go to school, which they have missed enough of already, without being harassed ?!
I’ve had the jab and so far its not altered my Levi’s or Wranglers.
Fabricant suggests the school could contact the police, surely he noticed the demonstration was almost outside Lichfield unavailable to the public police station
Amazingly, I find myself agreeing with our MP on this. I would add that no-one should be allowed to protest outside a school for any reason whatsoever. The same would go for hospitals and GP surgeries, etc. There’s a site provided for people to express their views in Lichfield – Speakers’ Corner.
This is a safeguarding issue. Perhaps one of these protesters might like to explain to concerned parents whether or not they have all been police checked and who exactly has given them permission to approach unaccompanied minors outside of a school.
Mr Mills Perhaps you believe travelling in a car & not wearing a seatbelt is OK or riding a bike without a helmet is fine or maybe even that the earth is flat. All 3 of these incidents had people protesting, & you are entitled to your weird unscientific opinions on covid but please keep them to yourself. You will have no effect on the intelligent students as they are better informed & more personal safety conscious that you.
In respect of Mr D Mills’ latest comment that people should do their own independent research, I’d just like to confirm that unlike conspiracy theorists, I have.
I built on the critical reading and questioning skills I learnt during my 5 years studying and researching chemistry at the University of Manchester (including 2 modules in respect of biochemistry). I applied these skills and the additional critical thinking and reasoning skills developing during my Masters at Warwick University to determine which were credible resources and research on which to base my views.
I then applied my well-developed bullsh*t monitor, developed during my time in local politics, and I can confirm that all of this leads me to my independent conclusion that Mr D Mills is spouting dangerous nonsense from a position of no knowledge.
Mr Mills, I would love for you to spend a day in ITU and see the true story of covid. Unfortunately, you’ve probably not had your covid vaccine so, to protect others and yourself, you are not allowed. You have a right to choose to vaccinate it not, but not a right to intimidate or frighten others with your unsubstantiated, fear inducing views. Adults approaching children in this way is a safeguarding issue – you talk about consent but have these children consented to be screamed at and frightened. Nice to see that you feel children dying deserves an exclamation mark.
You are an idiot, Mr Mills. How dare you frighten and intimidate.
My ex brother in law has been in hospital since March 2021, thankfully no longer on a ventilator but had to have a pace maker fitted as a result of catching Covid.
I just fell in love with Joanne Grange.
D Mills I have also done my independent research and you’re incorrect.
Vaccines will reduce symptoms and offer protection against the disease. So does ventilation, do you disagree with that also.
What gives you the right to threaten and frighten schoolchildren. Nothing, your views are your own, go away now and do some real research. Cllr Grange has helped you begin that journey.
Mr D Mills (D Mented, more like).
I’m with you. And when the spaceship lands in Beacon Park, near the pitch and putt, we’ll be the ones laughing, right??
Mr D. Mills you are a either a total liar, or just a total idiot. Your research is wrong but refuse to listen to rational arguments. A very small mind indeed.
Joanne Grange, “Engage in debate, protest, make your point, raise your concerns”
If only there was an opportunity to do so but all comment contrary to the Government position (WHO!) is cancelled and de-platformed.
Are YOU prepared to enter into public debate, you may find others to be a lot better informed than you think.
We are all entitled to our own opinion and have the freedom to voice it.
Standing outside schools though is ridiculous.
I was very dubious at first re vaccines but eventually figured I was in more danger from covid than the jab.
Let families and children make their own decisions.
Mr D Mills so you think you have somehow won and annoyed Lichfield? From the comments here all you have done is unite us against your pathetic little attempt to stir up trouble. Crowing about it in the way that you have demeans your cause even further.
Chris – I am perfectly prepared to publicly debate. Let’s start now:
What evidence is there to support the claims Covid-19 vaccinations are “experimental mRNA gene therapy”? I believe this assertion is scientifically incorrect and should not go unchallenged. If you provide alternative evidence (appropriately cited) I will read it with an open mind.
Secondly, in what reality is it acceptable for adults to harass children regardless of the subject matter of that harassment. Some of the reports I am getting of the behaviour of the adults involved is a cause of concern. Is there not a better way to engage other than frightening children?
I will defend the right of protest until the end of days but it is my assertion that adults forcing unscientific opinion on children outside their school in a manner that could be considered harassment is wholly unacceptable in a civilised society.
Your go.
Stick to the wide grass verges, you bunch of idiots. If you turn up outside my child’s school, the pavement won’t be big enough for both of us (and it won’t be me going into the road).
