Doorstep coronavirus testing teams are being introduced across Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council is using additional measures after the latest figures revealed the number of positive cases in Staffordshire reached almost 487 per 100,000 people – above the West Midlands rate of 393 and the England rate of 335.

Testing teams will be targeting addresses in Chase Terrace on Monday (11th October), with addresses in Highfields and other areas of Burntwood on 15th and 17th October respectively.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at the county council, said:

“People are much busier than they were during lockdown but getting tested regularly remains vitally important to catching coronavirus cases early, limiting the spread of infection and keeping our communities safe this winter. “We’re working hard to make Covid testing as convenient as possible for our residents and have provided testing pop-ups in busy areas such as shopping centres, high streets, markets and at local events throughout the pandemic. “Our rollout of door-to-door testing will help ensure more people are getting access to testing kits in the areas that need them most. “If our testing team knocks at your door, please take up their offer of testing kits and continue to test regularly, even if you are fully vaccinated.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Pop-up testing stations are also being deployed across Staffordshire. Details of locations are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.