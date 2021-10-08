Lichfield performing arts students will be showcasing their talents as part of a Halloween event.

Screamfest

The group of 35, from South Staffordshire College, will be part of the Screamfest event at the National Forest Adventure Farm.

The students have worked with professional trainers to take on roles such as zombies, spirits and crazed clowns.

Course leader Helen Thom said:

“We are thrilled that the National Forest Adventure Farm is able to offer such high-quality work experience placements for our students. “Screamfest offers a wide range of different roles for our students to take part in, from acting in the five scares, entertaining the crowds, photography, applying horror make-up plus costume design and repairs. Helen Thom, South Staffordshire College

Screamfest will take place over 13 nights in the run up to Halloween and will feature more than 100 live actors.

Ivor Robinson, joint owner of the National Forest Adventure Farm, said:

“We love working closely with local colleges to offer students work experience at our immersive Screamfest event. “The students are hugely talented, many of them experienced at performing and it’s fabulous to give them even more experience by working at Screamfest which is essentially a live production with all aspects of theatre and drama involved. “It’s going to be our biggest and best season yet and we can’t wait.” Ivor Robinson, National Forest Adventure Farm

The night-time attraction begins on 14th October and runs until 31st October. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information visit www.screamfest.co.uk.