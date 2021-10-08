Archaeological features of the landscape around Lichfield and Burntwood can be explored by people from their own homes after a new mapping tool was launched.

An aerial image of Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Historic England

Historic England’s Aerial Archaeology Mapping Explore allows residents to view the heritage of their area from their own devices.

The new tool contains thousands of sites captured on aerial photographs over the past 30 years along with the results of airborne laser scanning.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said:

“This new aerial archaeology mapping tool lets people fly virtually over England and drink in its many layers of history. “It will allow everyone to explore the hidden heritage of their local places and what makes them special. “We hope it will give people a springboard to further investigation, whether for research purposes or simply to satisfy curiosity about what archaeological features they may have noticed around their local area.” Duncan Wilson, Historic England

As well as the aerial photography, the map also includes details of features such as earthworks on Gentleshaw Common.

The new mapping tool can be accessed on the Historic England website.