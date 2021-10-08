People are being invited to banish any remaining lockdown blues by joining a community choir in Lichfield.

Members at an Everybody Sings session

Everybody Sings meet at 10.30am on Wednesdays at Lichfield Methodist Centre on Backcester Lane.

Helen Williams, who leads the choir, said as well as getting back to singing, members had seen real benefits from being back amongst friends after the challenges of the pandemic.

“One change that I have brought into our rehearsals is that we open our venue doors half an hour before the singing starts to give our members a chance to have a chat with each other and this is proving to be a real hit. “I think everyone is grateful to make up for lost time having experienced

a sense of isolation and loneliness during the last 18 months. “We have already gained new members who are saying that Everybody Sings is now the highlight of their week. It’s a great way to make new friends, chat, laugh and sing a diverse range of songs that everybody really loves to sing. “Our current favourites are Blue Moon and True Colors but we have a huge range of songs from the musicals, pop songs, folk songs and lots more.” Helen Williams

For more information on the sessions, contact Helen on 07981 957061.