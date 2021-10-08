Singer-songwriter Robert Jackson will be bringing his distinctive sounds to the stage in Lichfield later this month.

Robert Jackson

The local performer will be joined by Mike Seal on upright bass and Alfi Romeo on guitar for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd October.

Better known for his work with the duo A Different Thread, Jackson’s blend of folk, country, and Americana has enthralled audiences from Berlin to New Orleans.

He will be supported by Bristol singer Jake Morgan.

Robert said:

“We’ve all been starved of live music over the last year, so I’m grateful to get to bring this new line-up to my hometown and break the bread together.” Robert Jackson

Tickets for the show are £15 and available from thehubstmarys.co.uk.