Apprentices from across the county have been celebrating with employers and training providers at an event to mark their achievements.

Alun Rogers, Emma Aherne, Martin Pedley, James Miller, Tony Baines and Jenny Johnstone at the ceremony

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Local Enterprise Partnership Apprenticeship Graduation Awards saw more than 100 people take part in a special ceremony.

Emma Aherne, who completed her Level 5 Operations and Departmental Management with Palletways UK and is based at the company’s Lichfield depot, was part of the event.

She said the opportunities created by an apprenticeship had helped advance her career.

“I became a manager through my expertise in my field but my promotion didn’t automatically give me the skills to successfully lead a team or an overall business understanding – that’s where doing the Level 5 apprenticeship helped me so much. “There is an abundance of skills, knowledge and behaviours needed to manage effectively and the qualification gave me the tools and real-life experience required to become an effective, more-rounded leader. “It also gave me a unique opportunity to meet and work alongside diverse individuals from different sectors, drawing on their knowledge and expertise. I would definitely urge others looking to succeed in leadership or management to consider doing the apprenticeship.” Emma Aherne

The graduation also coincided with the launch of a new campaign highlighting the £5,000 of funding available to small businesses to help them cover the cost of taking on an apprentice.

Alun Rogers, chairman of the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Local Enterprise Partnership, said:

“Developing a skilled workforce is absolutely critical to competitive businesses and a growing economy and more and more businesses are recognising this. “Apprenticeships are not just about learning trades, they’re available in many professional and skilled areas, such as information technology, business improvement, customer service, management and retail to name just a few. “Apprentices are extremely capable. They’re not people who didn’t get the grades – they’re ambitious, career focused and keen to learn and earn at the same time. They’re also in for the long-term too, so investing in them will pay off. “Our business support apprenticeship helpline is standing by with advice on accessing the funding, as well as information on the benefits of taking on an apprentice. I would urge eligible small businesses to get in touch.” Alun Rogers, Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Local Enterprise Partnership

More information about the funding available to help employ apprentices is available on the Staffordshire County Council website.