One of the traffic islands in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

A councillor has welcomed news that taxpayers won’t be forking out to repaint traffic islands after they were given a makeover by local residents in the summer.

Sites on Chase Road and Chasetown High Street were adorned with a red St George’s Cross to mark the England football team’s achievements in the Euros over the summer.

However, complaints about graffiti had led to Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council member for Burntwood South, discussing the possibility of having the islands repainted.

But Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways at the county council said there were no current plans to go ahead with any work.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, had branded the plan “a waste of money” – and she told Lichfield Live she was pleased to see the idea kicked into touch.

Cllr Sue Woodward