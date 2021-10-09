A councillor has welcomed news that taxpayers won’t be forking out to repaint traffic islands after they were given a makeover by local residents in the summer.
Sites on Chase Road and Chasetown High Street were adorned with a red St George’s Cross to mark the England football team’s achievements in the Euros over the summer.
However, complaints about graffiti had led to Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council member for Burntwood South, discussing the possibility of having the islands repainted.
But Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways at the county council said there were no current plans to go ahead with any work.
Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, had branded the plan “a waste of money” – and she told Lichfield Live she was pleased to see the idea kicked into touch.
“Im glad the proposal to repaint Burntwood’s traffic islands has been ditched as there are far more urgent issues for council taxpayers’ money to be spent on.
“It seems that it was a proposal from just one Hammerwich councillor that was pretty much dismissed by Burntwood councillors, so it’s good to know Cllr Wilcox has listened and responded appropriately.
“But, from the cabinet member’s comments, it really does seem that the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council