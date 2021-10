Girls at a rugby training session in Lichfield

A free training session is being held for girls interested in giving rugby a try in Lichfield.

The under 13 team at Lichfield RUFC are on the lookout for players in school years six, seven or eight.

The open session will take place at Cooke Fields from 10.30am to 12pm on 17th October.

For more details contact Ian on 07709491492.