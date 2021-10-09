Jack Edwards

Jack Edwards scored twice as Lichfield City FC continued their unbeaten start in the league with a 2-2 draw at Hanley Town.

Dan Lomas almost gave Ivor Green’s men a dream start when his strike forced Hanley’s keeper into a smart save.

The hosts went close with a curling shot just wide of the upright as both sides traded early chances.

The opening goal went the way of Hanley though when a free kick was awarded on the edge of the box and Kyle Stubbs lashed home a powerful low drive that Lichfield keeper James Beeson couldn’t keep out.

City didn’t let the goal dampen their attacking spirits though as Jack Edwards had a shot well saved.

But Edwards wasn’t to be denied for long and he levelled the scores three minutes before the break when he tucked home a Max Dixon cross at the near post.

The game was turned around completely in first half stoppage time when a Luke Childs cross saw the ball go loose and Edwards was on hand to find the back of the net.

Dixon saw a shot held at the start of the second period, but Lichfield’s defence also found themselves under pressure from a Hanley side keen to restore parity.

Louis Dodds went close to levelling the scores, only to see his curling effort deflected wide of the City upright by a Jamie Elkes block.

Hanley were enjoying the majority of the possession and made it count when a corner found player-manager Carl Dickinson who headed home to make it 2-2.

Kyle Patterson saw an effort saved before sending another wide as Lichfield tried to restore their advantage, while Dickinson almost nodded in another goal only to see his header go just wide this time around.

An end to end encounter saw both sides continue to create chances, with Lichfield keeper Beeson having to be alert to deny Reece Jones on 68 minutes.

Leighton McMenemy sent a header just wide as City continued to go in search of a winner.

Lichfield thought they’d found the breakthrough in the dying moments when Max Black saw an effort head for the net only for Hanley keeper Tommy Simkin to produce a top class save to turn the ball away from danger.