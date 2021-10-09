Drivers in Lichfield are being warned of delays when temporary traffic lights are installed as part of the preparatory HS2 works.

Traffic management will be put in place on Wood End Lane in Fradley from 25th October to 11th November.

The temporary traffic lights will operate between 9am to 6pm, with a full closure in place between 8pm and 6am.

A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty said the steps were necessary to create a new site entrance and haul road to the HS2 construction area.