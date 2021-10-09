Cathedral Illuminated

Tickets have gone on sale for a festive light and sound display at Lichfield Cathedral.

The Luxmuralis team will return for the popular event in the city between 16th and 22nd December.

The display will see the cathedral become the canvas for this year’s theme – The Manger.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said:

“This year’s event is composed of beautiful imagery depicting a stunning re-telling of the Christmas story. “For years now, families have made the Cathedral Illuminated part of their Christmas tradition and this year, more than ever, we thought it important to offer a truly festive experience – wrap up warm and kickstart the festive season.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Tickets are available to book via the Lichfield Cathedral website.