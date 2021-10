People in Lichfield are being warned to be on their guard after a burglary in the area.

The incident happened at 11.25am on Friday (7th October) on Little Hay Lane.

The burglars were disturbed but did get away with an iPad in a black case. Men were seen by witnesses fleeing the scene in an Audi A3.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 232 of 7th October.