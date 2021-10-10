The future of an historic pumping station in Lichfield is in safe hands, the outgoing chairman of a trust working to preserve the site has said.

David Moore has been involved in the project to save and restore the Sandfields Pumping Station for almost 10 years.

He said he was proud of the work he and other volunteers at Lichfield Waterworks Trust had achieved.

“My intentions have always been to save this magnificent cathedral to the industrial revolution and to give a voice back to the everyday people who worked in the industrial midlands. “I have always wanted to tell the remarkable story of clean water and how it extended the average life expectancy by over 30 years. I have also wanted this site to continue serving the community, and not to just sit and languish in a state of dereliction, uncared for and unloved. “While there is a huge amount of work still to do, the site is now in a safe pair of hands. These people will love and care for it. “They are a super team who will go from strength to strength and bring to the community a facility that will bring benefit to all.” David Moore

David made the announcement of his decision to stand down as chairman after the pumping station played host to an external event.

He said the ability for the site to become a community asset to host events and continue to tell the story of its past had been one of the success stories of efforts to save the building from decline.

