Community and voluntary groups across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for grants of up to £1,000.

The We Love Lichfield Fund has confirmed it will open again for applications until 25th October.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield said:

“After the last 18 months we know how much voluntary and community groups need help. “We will assess every single application thoroughly and award based upon their merits. We particularly welcome applications from organisations who have never applied before who can show they can make a difference across the district.” Simon Price, We Love Lichfield

The scheme provides small grants to projects in need twice a year, with the fund made up of money invested through a permanent endowment fund by registered charity The Community Foundation For Staffordshire on behalf of We Love Lichfield in line with charity commission guidelines.

The interest and dividends earned on the invested money is then distributed to local groups and organisations.

For more details and to apply, visit www.staffordshire.foundation/grants/welovelichfield.