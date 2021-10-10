Blood plasma being donated

Men in Lichfield are being asked to help people living with illnesses by donating blood plasma.

A team from the NHS Blood and Transplant Team will be at the Lichfield Half Marathon finish line in Stowe Field on 17th October.

A spokesperson said they were keen to speak with men aged between 17 and 66 about how they can help.

“Plasma is used to make antibody-based medicines called immunoglobulins, for people with cancers, rare diseases, immune disorders and genetic conditions. Thousands of patients rely on immunoglobulin medicines for short-term treatment or lifelong diseases. “Men are more likely to have the blood plasma volumes and larger vein sizes making them ideal donors. “Donating plasma takes about one hour and 15 minutes and is completely safe. During the process the plasma is filtered out of circulating blood by an apheresis machine and the red blood cells are returned to the donor.” NHS Blood and Transplant Team spokesperson

The Lichfield Half Marathon will celebrate its 10th anniversary when runners take part in the race.

Competitors will begin at King Edward VI School and run through Whittington and Fradley before crossing the finish line at Stowe Fields.

For more details visit the KP Events website.