The upper floors of 3 Market Street. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans to convert offices in Lichfield city centre into apartments have been approved.

The Grade II listed building at 3 Market Street will see two two-bedroom homes created on the first and second floor.

The shop area at the ground level will remain.

A planning statement said:

“The upper floor offices have not been used for a considerable amount of time and this application gives an opportunity to refurbish deteriorating features and occupy the upper storeys once again.”

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.