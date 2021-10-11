People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to share the stories of their most prized possessions for a new online exhibition.

Helen Johnson from the archives and heritage service with a shoe donated by a Stonnall resident

Meaningful Mementos is being run by Staffordshire County Council’s archives and heritage service which aims to explore some of the everyday things people treasure.

The interactive exhibition is being launched as part of the Staffordshire History Festival that is running throughout October.

Amongst the objects, photos, postcards and documents being explored is a handwritten recipe for West Indian Blancmange which was handed down through the generations.

Other items already included in the exhibition include homemade wooden toys and clothing.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

The West Indian blancmange recipe from the exhibition

“This is a wonderfully simple project that is helping tell people’s stories through their prized possessions and objects. “It’s all part of the Staffordshire History Festival, where we are hoping to learn more about our amazing county by exploring the everyday things we treasure. “We all have a favourite memento or keepsake that we find meaning in – it may be a souvenir from an unforgettable childhood holiday or something that has been handed down to us through the generations. “Whatever the object and its story, whether from your attic or garage, the team want to know about it, so please upload it to the project website.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can share their stories of rediscovered treasures and connect with other objects on the project website.