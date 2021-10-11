Patients have begun using a new health centre in Burntwood after the completion of the £3.4million development.

Greenwood Health Centre

The Greenwood Health Centre, on Lichfield Road, replaces the former Burntwood Health Centre and began welcoming patients today (11th October).

The new facility has 12 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a healthcare and phlebotomy space and a health education area.

Dr Gerbo Huisman, GP partner at Darwin Medical Practice, said:

“I am delighted that years of collaborative working and planning between skilled and dedicated professionals from local health authorities, the county council and The Darwin Medical Practice have now come to fruition. “Our patients, as well as the wider community, are now getting what they have wanted for so long; a modern, spacious and comfortable health centre from which we, their GP practice, will be delivering high quality, responsive and patient centred primary care services.” Dr Gerbo Huisman

Greenwood Health Centre

The site had previously been home to a nursing home before it was demolished to make way for the new health centre.

It also includes space for an adjoining pharmacy with a new operator expected to move into the facility soon.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said: