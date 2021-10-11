An industrial unit earmarked as a future retail site in Lichfield could be demolished if plans are approved.

The former GKN site in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

The former GKN site off Trent Valley Road has been empty for a number of years.

The site has previously been highlighted as a potential location for a new Marks and Spencer Food Hall and another unnamed retailer.

The current planning application would allow for the existing buildings to be cleared from the land.

“Prior to demolition, all identified hazardous substances will be removed in a controlled manner. “Demolition will typically be by mechanical means and controlled deconstruction with the use of a high reach demolition excavator. Hydraulic hammers will be used for concrete structures and concrete processing attachments will be used to crush concrete to a manageable size. “All processes will employ a form of dust suppression, where possible.” Planning statement

The site has had a chequered past in recent years, with a major fire breaking out in 2017 after an arson attack.

More recently, the car park area has been used for passengers visiting the neighbouring Lichfield Trent Valley station.

Full details of the demolition proposals are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.