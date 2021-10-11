Time is running out for people to have their say on proposals to build a new leisure centre at a park in Lichfield.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Stychbrook Park has been earmarked as the location for the new facility when it is built to replace Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Lichfield District Council has held the consultation over recent weeks to seek views on the proposals.

A spokesperson for the local authority said:

“We know there is a great deal of support for the construction of a new leisure centre to replace Friary Grange, but are equally aware that some people have concerns about choosing a park as the location as it will take away some of the existing green space. “Because we are changing the use of some of the park from open space to a leisure centre we need to give residents the opportunity to put forward their own views on this change of use. “As part of the consultation process we will also be conducting a review of open space in the area surrounding Stychbrook Park to help assess the impact of taking up a part of park for the leisure centre. “From the investigations we’ve already completed, we believe that Stychbrook Park could be a suitable site. “All of this information and what we collect from this consultation will be used to help us make a final decision on whether we make Stychbrook Park a definite choice rather than a preferred one, and start drawing up designs for the leisure centre building.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

If the scheme goes ahead it will feature a 25 metre swimming pool, fitness suite, multi-purpose studio spaces and an outdoor 3G football pitch.

Comments can be emailed or sent in writing to Lichfield Leisure Development Team, Lichfield District Council, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield WS13 6YY. The closing date is Friday (15th October).