A group of volunteer litter pickers in Lichfield have passed the milestone of collecting 5,000 bags of rubbish.

Lichfield Litter Legends in action

The Lichfield Litter Legends began life in October 2019 and saw members take to the streets to clear away waste left behind.

Bob Harrison, from the group, thanked everyone who had helped the group play their part in keeping the city clean and tidy.

“In 2020 we collected 2,187 bags of litter, so we set ourselves a challenge to beat that figure in 2021. “With just over two months of 2021 to go we have amassed a phenomenal 5,000 bags so far this year. “We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us in our quest this year and I would personally like to thank the Lichfield District Council Street Scene Team who we have been working in tandem with over the past two years. They have been extremely supportive and very helpful in keeping this wonderful city of ours clean and tidy.” Bob Harrison, Lichfield Litter Legends

As well as collecting litter, the group is also working to help educate the younger generation about the importance of keeping their area tidy.