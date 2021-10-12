A Lichfield Repair and Share workshop

People will be able to find out if broken items can be given a new lease of life at an event in Lichfield.

Curborough Community Centre will host the next Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe event on Saturday (16th October).

A spokesperson said:

“It’s perfect that our next event falls on International Repair Day. “Come along with your broken items and let’s see if we can mend them. There is also a clothing upcycling workshop taking place too.” Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm.