People will be able to find out if broken items can be given a new lease of life at an event in Lichfield.
Curborough Community Centre will host the next Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe event on Saturday (16th October).
A spokesperson said:
“It’s perfect that our next event falls on International Repair Day.
“Come along with your broken items and let’s see if we can mend them. There is also a clothing upcycling workshop taking place too.”Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson
The event runs from 2pm to 5pm.