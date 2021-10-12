Elaine Potter

People are being invited to explore their Latin side at a Lichfield dance workshop led by a former world champion.

The Strictly Argentine Tango session will take place at Holy Cross Church Hall from 11.30am to 12.30pm on 23rd October.

The session – which is part of the L2F Festival programme – will be led by four time world champion Elaine Potter.

L2F spokesman Stuart Davies said:

“Many who have seen the Argentine Tango on Strictly Come Dancing will be unaware of its fascinating history. “Originating on the streets of Buenos Aires and Montevideo in the 19th Century, it was brutally suppressed and forced underground in the mid-20th Century. “This is a chance to learn about the story of this unique dance from Elaine and perhaps even have a go at it yourself.” Stuart Davies, L2F

To book tickets, visit the Lichfield Arts website.